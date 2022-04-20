×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Onshore gas plants needed urgently

20 April 2022 - 16:31
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD

Has government been sleepwalking? Energy analyst Chris Yelland says that half our coal-fired  electricity generating capacity is down and 25% more is at risk. Yet, as Eskom CEO André de Ruyter pointed out on national television, we have commissioned no new power for eight years.

A complete grid collapse is no longer out of the question. A developed country such as SA simply cannot function without electricity. With no communication, industry and commerce would collapse. Millions would lose their work and livelihood. The resultant anarchy is almost beyond imagination.

We can no longer afford to agonise over our carbon footprint. We must  contract for onshore gas plants urgently. If there is insufficient local gas we can import. Gas plants can be built in two years. This does not detract from sun and wind power, but these are irregular, and cannot supplant baseload power such as gas. We need both.

Our coal plants are failing increasingly. Will someone shake the governing ANC and tell them it is time to rule?

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ArcelorMittal plans renewable-energy plants as it aims to restart Saldanha operation

Steel giant launches study on development of two 100MW facilities in Western Cape and Gauteng
Companies
22 hours ago

Karpowership expands globally as SA plans stall

Turkish firm is ramping up global generation capacity by 50%, while 1,220MW planned for SA remains mired in legal battles
News
5 hours ago

Risk of 100 days of power cuts in the year ahead, says Eskom

Stage 6 load-shedding unlikely at this time but the utility issues warning for coming year
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Looks like a duck and quacks ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Sustainable corruption may yet be the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Response to floods must be centralised
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ANDILE NTINGI: Deep focus on BEE stops black ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Sovereignty and SA ports

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President should appoint a new energy minister — one with some energy

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s energy policy is not helped by populist polemicists

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.