LETTER: Onshore gas plants needed urgently

Has government been sleepwalking? Energy analyst Chris Yelland says that half our coal-fired electricity generating capacity is down and 25% more is at risk. Yet, as Eskom CEO André de Ruyter pointed out on national television, we have commissioned no new power for eight years.

A complete grid collapse is no longer out of the question. A developed country such as SA simply cannot function without electricity. With no communication, industry and commerce would collapse. Millions would lose their work and livelihood. The resultant anarchy is almost beyond imagination.

We can no longer afford to agonise over our carbon footprint. We must contract for onshore gas plants urgently. If there is insufficient local gas we can import. Gas plants can be built in two years. This does not detract from sun and wind power, but these are irregular, and cannot supplant baseload power such as gas. We need both.

Our coal plants are failing increasingly. Will someone shake the governing ANC and tell them it is time to rule?

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

