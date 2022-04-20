×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No control in crisis-ridden SA

20 April 2022 - 16:15
A house and a car was washed away by floods at Lindelani. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
A house and a car was washed away by floods at Lindelani. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Our situation as South Africans is far, far worse than most people realise (“Response to floods must be centralised”, April 19). Consider the cumulative effect of the following badly managed disasters: Covid-19, the July insurrection, the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Any one of these is disastrous, but together they are an existential threat. Add to this the dysfunction of the government, national and provincial, caused by faction fights; the ongoing waste of dwindling financial resources because of uncontrolled, and probably uncontrollable, corruption; the political and administrative dysfunction in KwaZulu-Natal; the frightening indecision at the top of government; the distraction arising from the impending leadership selection; and the disastrous state of our power grid.

If SA’s response is to be “free of bureaucratic red tape”, it is guaranteed that the usual suspects will find ways to steal. There has to be control — by a trustworthy, independent entity.

Anton Kleinschmidt
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN floods

Address comes a day after the cabinet held a special meeting to assess the social and economic aftermath of floods
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa restores national state of disaster after floods in KZN and Eastern Cape

Destruction at ports during floods will have far-reaching implications, says president
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Looks like a duck and quacks ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Sustainable corruption may yet be the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Response to floods must be centralised
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ANDILE NTINGI: Deep focus on BEE stops black ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.