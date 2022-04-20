×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Honest ANC faction? That’s funny

20 April 2022 - 16:36
Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: THULANI MBELE
I’m amused by those who believe there is an “honest faction” in the ANC (“Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC president?”, April 19).

Can anyone name these people? Remember, those keeping quiet while knowing that their comrades are corrupt are disqualified.

Can you still think of any names? 

Lloyd Macklin
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

