LETTER: Honest ANC faction? That’s funny

I’m amused by those who believe there is an “honest faction” in the ANC (“Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC president?”, April 19).
Can anyone name these people? Remember, those keeping quiet while knowing that their comrades are corrupt are disqualified.
Can you still think of any names?
Lloyd Macklin
Via BusinessLIVE
