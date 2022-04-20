LETTER: Civil liberty under threat

I agree 100% with Stuart Hayward (“Proposed health rules are an unprecedented threat to constitutional rights”, April 19).

Under no circumstances must we allow this criminal regime to succeed with this infringement of our civil liberty.

As usual, the regime is incapable of grasping the unintended consequences of its actions. Tourists, SA’s third largest industry, will not choose to come here if masks remain mandatory indoors.

Andrea Robertson

Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.