Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Civil liberty under threat

20 April 2022 - 16:37
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
I agree 100% with Stuart Hayward (“Proposed health rules are an unprecedented threat to constitutional rights”, April 19).

Under no circumstances must we allow this criminal regime to succeed with this infringement of our civil liberty.

As usual, the regime is incapable of grasping the unintended consequences of its actions. Tourists, SA’s third largest industry, will not choose to come here if masks remain mandatory indoors.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

