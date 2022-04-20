×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Centralised control concentrates theft and graft

20 April 2022 - 16:58
Destroyed homes and rubbish are seen after a river burst its banks in Ntuzuma, Durban on April 13 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Destroyed homes and rubbish are seen after a river burst its banks in Ntuzuma, Durban on April 13 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

It was argued in your editorial that the solution to disasters in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces can be found in a centralised response (“Response to floods must be centralised”, April 19).

The editorial cautions simultaneously against centralised control (granted the passing of a national state of disaster), while also calling for it. But if the reality of politics in SA should have taught us anything, it is that centralised control doesn’t mean an effective response. It just means the centralising of theft, corruption and incompetence.

Putting a few people in charge doesn’t mean an effective, quick response. It means a few people get themselves and their cronies rich on the money needed to help disaster victims, while passing petty dictates that don’t aid recovery.

Much of the damage of the disaster came from government’s inability to maintain infrastructure and prepare for such an event. Do we really want to put the same people in charge of addressing the disaster?

The government does have a role to play. It should be fulfilling its basic responsibilities of ensuring law and order and people’s immediate safety. When it comes to rebuilding and recovery it has proven itself inadequate.

The editorial argues for cutting red tape to allow a swift response. I agree. But do not cut red tape that holds back government overreach and corruption. Cut the red tape that stops the private from filling the gap.

Let NGOs, companies, communities and sincerely industrious and generous South Africans fix disaster-hit areas. Leaving it to the government, especially an elite few despots, will result only in more looting.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN floods

Address comes a day after the cabinet held a special meeting to assess the social and economic aftermath of floods
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa restores national state of disaster after floods in KZN and Eastern Cape

Destruction at ports during floods will have far-reaching implications, says president
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Response to floods must be centralised

North West and Free State are forecast as the next provinces that will be affected by bad weather
Opinion
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN DLUDLU: Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Looks like a duck and quacks ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Sustainable corruption may yet be the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Response to floods must be centralised
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ANDILE NTINGI: Deep focus on BEE stops black ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Centralise Durban flood response to Gift of the Givers

Opinion / Letters

Old Mutual Insure receives more than 700 initial claims relating to floods

Companies / Financial Services

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa announces national state of disaster after floods

National

MARK BARNES: State of disaster offers chance for permanent fixes in ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.