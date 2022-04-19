×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: UIF problems overlooked

Report does not reveal fund’s inability to administer thousands of claims properly

19 April 2022 - 17:56
Picture: WERNER HILLS
At a meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee on employment & labour on March 30 I was astonished to hear a glowing report from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner about how well the fund has done.

I tried to explain to the commissioner and employment & labour minister that I receive dozens of complaints every day about the fund’s inability to administer properly the thousands of claims it receives. I described the report as lies, damn lies and statistics. 

The department keeps telling us that they are statistically performing at more than 90% of the set target (a target they set themselves). I asked what it has done about the UIF money stolen from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The commissioner, Teboho Maruping, said he had a meeting with the PIC and requested a report on money stolen and nonperforming investments.

In essence, I could not get a substantive reply from the UIF commissioner or the minister.

Michael Bagraim, MP, DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

