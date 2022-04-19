×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Riyadh’s poor rights record ignored

Cyril Ramaphosa has no problem visiting Saudi Arabia

19 April 2022 - 17:58
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi Tadawul, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi woman walks at the Saudi Tadawul, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed his second visit to Saudi Arabia recently due to the recent catastrophic flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Saudi Arabia, known for its poor human rights record and being a fundamentalist, brutal and misogynistic regime, was appointed to the UN Human Rights Council and praised by the likes of Venezuela, Pakistan, China, Mauritania and Eritrea. 

Yet Saudi Arabia executes people by decapitation by sword. Saudi women were prohibited from driving cars until 2018, and only in 2021 were given the “right” to their own passports and travel without the “permission” of male guardians.

Prohibitions remain on what women can and cannot do. A strict dress code is enforced. Interaction with men other than husbands or close relatives can lead to criminal charges. Sharia governs marriage and divorce. Women need permission from male guardians to marry.

Ramaphosa raises the issue of human rights and scourge of gender-based violence in almost every speech, yet he has no problem visiting Saudi Arabia. Has he no shame? Stupid question, given the support he and his ANC government have given to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, completely out of step with the rest of the democratic world.

Allan Wolman 
Tel Aviv

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Ramaphosa set to give update on KZN floods

Widespread floods in the coastal provinces have seen the death toll in KwaZulu-Natal rise to 443, with an estimated 63 people still missing
National
1 day ago

Citi and HSBC among banks to share fees from IPO of Dubai’s main utility

The government, which sold an 18% stake, will pay a commission and a discretionary fee
News
4 hours ago

Standard Chartered plans mass exodus to focus on Egypt and Saudi Arabia

The markets it plans to exit made up about 1% of total group income in 2021 and a similar amount of profit before tax
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Sustainable corruption may yet be the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Looks like a duck and quacks ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ANDILE NTINGI: Deep focus on BEE stops black ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Zuma judge opens a can of worms
Opinion / Letters
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Can Ace Magashule be the next ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Turkey trades Khashoggi case for Saudi lucre

News

US pushes for Russia to be expelled from G20 meetings

World / Americas

Saudi Arabia and UAE power on

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.