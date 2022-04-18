LETTER: Well done ArcelorMittal SA

The announcement on April 13 that ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) will develop a 100MW renewable energy project in the Western Cape is good news for the economy, good news for job creation (particularly in Saldanha Bay), and good news for the push towards improved energy resilience in the province.

We are delighted that Amsa is taking advantage of the amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act that allow for private sector generation projects of up to 100MW without licensing, and that they have chosen the Western Cape as one of the two provinces in which to set up 100MW projects.

Private sector investments like this will complement our own efforts in government to drive energy resilience in the Western Cape. To this end we are working to enable municipalities and the private sector to take advantage of the new energy regulations, through our municipal energy resilience (MER) initiative.

The MER initiative aims to reduce business costs, building business confidence and attracting investment by supporting the implementation of renewable energy generation capacity in municipalities across the province. This is to allow municipalities, businesses and households to generate, procure and sell electrical energy.

Together we are steadily moving towards mitigating the impact of load-shedding, and towards a cleaner, greener, more energy secure future in the Western Cape.

David Maynier

Western Cape finance & economic opportunities MEC

