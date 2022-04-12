×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why cut flood victims’ electricity?

Load-shedding in Durban adds to the distress and chaos and leads to loss of life

12 April 2022 - 17:41
Storm damages in Isipingo, South of Durban. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Storm damages in Isipingo, South of Durban. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The Eskom load-shedding dumped on Durban overnight on Monday added to the distress and chaos and led to loss of life during the torrential downpours. Lack of power meant emergency teams and flood victims were helpless in the cold and dark, left to their own devices. 

Surely somebody in charge at Durban Electricity could or should have prevented this nightmare scenario by liaising with Eskom to ensure eThekwini got the electric power it needed to tackle the destructive forces of water despite load-shedding?

The head of Durban Electricity? The head of eThekwini emergency services? The mayor or his deputy? The KwaZulu-Natal premier? Anybody?

Lives were lost. Now heads must roll.

Mark Lowe
Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Sapref workers rescued from flooded refinery in KZN

Some employees said they were seeking refuge on the roof while they waited to be airlifted to safety
National
4 hours ago

Load-shedding continues on Tuesday

Power cuts expected throughout the rest of the week
National
8 hours ago

Manufacturing output in February well below market expectations

Analysts had expected manufacturing production to rise with the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: With Queen Zandile back, maybe it is ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Absa’s costly divorce raises questions ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: It’s time to abolish or ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Evidence casts doubt on renewables ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Liberal order and Europe’s Russia ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Load-shedding continues on Tuesday

National

MICHAEL AVERY: Evidence casts doubt on renewables over nuclear as solution to ...

Opinion / Columnists

Renewables red tape frustrates mines

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.