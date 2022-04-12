LETTER: Why cut flood victims’ electricity?

The Eskom load-shedding dumped on Durban overnight on Monday added to the distress and chaos and led to loss of life during the torrential downpours. Lack of power meant emergency teams and flood victims were helpless in the cold and dark, left to their own devices.

Surely somebody in charge at Durban Electricity could or should have prevented this nightmare scenario by liaising with Eskom to ensure eThekwini got the electric power it needed to tackle the destructive forces of water despite load-shedding?

The head of Durban Electricity? The head of eThekwini emergency services? The mayor or his deputy? The KwaZulu-Natal premier? Anybody?

Lives were lost. Now heads must roll.

Mark Lowe

Durban

