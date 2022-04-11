LETTER: Israel-Russia comparison is sickening

I was appalled by Naledi Pandor’s comparison of Israel with Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine — especially after another terrorist attack this week in Tel Aviv where at least another two people were murdered by Islamic terrorist lunatics.

Israel has never been an aggressor. It only wants peace. Palestine, on the other hand, is ruled by a terrorist organisation called Hamas.

Hamas uses its own people as human shields, as suicide bombers and as political pawns. Its leaders languish in luxury — paying families of Palestinian “martyrs” (who have been persuaded to sacrifice their own lives to kill as many innocent Israelis as possible) with money donated by brainwashed overseas “supporters”.

Hamas only wants the annihilation of Israel — no matter how many peace offerings are made to it. How sick and irresponsible is this government to believe and expound the rot that it does. It makes me physically sick.

Charlotte Caine

Claremont

