Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel-Russia comparison is sickening

11 April 2022 - 16:53
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

I was appalled by Naledi Pandor’s comparison of Israel with Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine — especially after another terrorist attack this week in Tel Aviv where at least another two people were murdered by Islamic terrorist lunatics. 

Israel has never been an aggressor. It only wants peace. Palestine, on the other hand, is ruled by a terrorist organisation called Hamas.

Hamas uses its own people as human shields, as suicide bombers and as political pawns. Its leaders languish in luxury — paying families of Palestinian “martyrs” (who have been persuaded to sacrifice their own lives to kill as many innocent Israelis as possible) with money donated by brainwashed overseas “supporters”. 

Hamas only wants the annihilation of Israel — no matter how many peace offerings are made to it. How sick and irresponsible is this government to believe and expound the rot that it does. It makes me physically sick.

Charlotte Caine
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

