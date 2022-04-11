LETTER: Interest rate effect still a delusion

It is ridiculous for Lukanyo Mnyanda to believe the SA Reserve Bank could “deal with the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and whether it should respond to the inflationary pressures by being more aggressive in raising interest rates”. The problem is purely supply-shock pressures that the Bank can do nothing about (“Global trend points to Reserve Bank MPC needing more members”, April 10).

Once the war is over, everything will return to normal and the central banks of the world will praise themselves for how wonderfully the inflationary problems were solved by higher interest rates. This is still the single biggest delusion in economic science.

Fortunately, the influence of higher interest rates is negligibly small on the inflation rate and the economy, but will again provide the central banks with an exciting ego trip, despite ignoring basic economic principles.

The banks still believe they can control demand-side shocks with higher interest rates, which is ridiculous in itself. The inflation rate is determined by market forces of supply and demand and nothing else, something the media will seemingly never understand.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville

