Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Interest rate effect still a delusion

11 April 2022 - 20:22
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

It is ridiculous for Lukanyo Mnyanda to believe the SA Reserve Bank could “deal with the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and whether it should respond to the inflationary pressures by being more aggressive in raising interest rates”. The problem is purely supply-shock pressures that the Bank can do nothing about (“Global trend points to Reserve Bank MPC needing more members”, April 10).

Once the war is over, everything will return to normal and the central banks of the world will praise themselves for how wonderfully the inflationary problems were solved by higher interest rates. This is still the single biggest delusion in economic science.

Fortunately, the influence of higher interest rates is negligibly small on the inflation rate and the economy, but will again provide the central banks with an exciting ego trip, despite ignoring basic economic principles.

The banks still believe they can control demand-side shocks with higher interest rates, which is ridiculous in itself. The inflation rate is determined by market forces of supply and demand and nothing else, something the media will seemingly never understand.

Fanie Brink
Bothaville

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Global trend points to Reserve Bank MPC needing more members

Judging by international best practice, the committee has been crying out for strengthening for years
Opinion
1 day ago

STEFAN SWANEPOEL: Banks should be winners amid rising interest rates

Institutions can benefit from a rising cycle as long as its duration and extent remain moderate
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: War shoots down Kganyago’s plans

Just as the Reserve Bank governor set his sights on lower targets, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global inflation soaring
Opinion
4 days ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Fed hikes could trigger US recession — and global uncertainty

Russian invasion of Ukraine gave a stagflation shock to the global economy
Opinion
4 days ago

MIKE DOLAN: Central banks say enough of accommodative monetary policy

The big change for 2022 and beyond will be in the cost for governments of servicing government debt
Opinion
5 days ago
