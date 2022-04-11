×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s real stance on Israel revealed

Naledi Pandor calls for diplomacy then launches into a tirade about Israel

11 April 2022 - 17:29
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor appeared on television on Friday night to explain the government’s “nonaligned” position in not supporting the UN General Assembly vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Pandor calmly stressed that diplomacy and dispute resolution could still be used to resolve this conflict. But then she outrageously launched into a tirade on the world’s alleged failure to do anything about Israel’s killing of children and so on. This was astonishing for a number of reasons.

First, the issue had nothing to do with Israel. Second, her breathtaking hypocrisy of talking about the diplomatic and negotiating options for Ukraine yet frothing about Israel, a conflict that has been the subject of negotiation on numerous occasions. The Oslo Accords resulted in the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, Yasser Arafat’s demand.

Pandor exposed that though officially the ANC supports a negotiated two-state solution in Israel, it in fact supports the position taken by its friends, the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS), whose positions are that the “Zionist” entity must be terminated to be replaced by an Islamist state.

Third, the accusations against Israel are mostly antisemitic tropes such as “Israel kills children”. No, it doesn’t. Children rarely get killed other than in exceptional circumstances such as last May’s war. Hamas started that war, over the course of which it indiscriminately fired 4,000 missiles into Israel.

Eventually, Israel launched a strike at the sites where Hamas stores its missile launchers. Hamas heartlessly stores these munitions in built-up areas so that civilians are used as human shields. Some of the children who died were killed by Hamas rockets being blown up, or that misfired.

Pandor has done us a favour by revealing the ANC’s true support for the destruction of the Jewish state. 

SC Weiss
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: No normal diplomacy for abnormal aggressors

Mass murder and destruction are part of Russia’s plan to subjugate Ukraine
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Israel-Russia comparison is sickening

Palestine is ruled by a terrorist organisation out to destroy a country
Opinion
1 hour ago

Pandor defends SA’s abstention, saying UN ousting Russia from human rights council is like ‘poking a bear’

UN motion ousting Russia from human rights council is part of “aggressive discourse” says SA’s international relations and cooperation minister
National
3 days ago

Ramaphosa and Biden discuss Ukraine, trade, climate change and food security

US president is one of several world leaders the SA president has spoken with since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine in February
World
2 days ago

SA abstains again as UN suspends Russia from human rights body

This is the third time in just more than a month that the country has abstained from voting on a UN resolution
National
3 days ago

SA has no idea of the consequences of siding with an autocratic war criminal

Like apartheid SA, Russia will probably end up an isolated global pariah
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Absa’s costly divorce raises questions ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TONY LEON: Magnitsky Acts kick in as sanctions ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Evidence casts doubt on renewables ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Global trend points to Reserve ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Mogajane’s competence should be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Apartheid creeps back into SA in a different guise

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land of milk and crime barons

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel a more alluring safe haven for Russian oligarchs than SA

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC would probably welcome oligarchs with open arms

Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa does SA disservice by cosying up to Putin

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.