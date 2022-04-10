×

LETTER: Cryptos no threat

10 April 2022 - 17:01
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC.
Glenn Lawrence’s article attempts to make a credible case for cryptos amid what he calls “bad press and misguided views” (“A credible case for cryptocurrencies amid the bad press”, April 4).

In his view the real fear of “crypto-haters” is that cryptos will eventually make commercial and central banks redundant. I hold no brief for commercial banks, many of which seem to have become sufficiently innovative and adaptable to survive. However, what is misguided is the notion being promoted by the crypto movement that the current crop of cryptos are capable of replacing currencies regulated by central banks.

The built-in limit of 21-million for the number of bitcoin in issue disqualifies it as a useful currency. As for the rest, we now probably have at least 40 “cryptocurrencies” for every country on this planet, with no control over supply. What are now called cryptocurrencies are in fact nothing other than cryptotokens.

On the positive side, the emergence of cryptos has prompted many central banks to begin to appreciate the possibilities and benefits of digital currencies. Once a crypto dollar, crypto pound, crypto euro and perhaps even crypto rand appear, the crypto movement as we know it will only be remembered as a fascinating project that enriched many people at the expense of many more.

Blignault Gouws
Waterkloof

WATCH: How SA is regulating cryptocurrencies

Business Day TV speaks to general counsel at Luno, Lucy James
1 week ago

ALBERT BOTHA: How to protect your money during wild times

If there was ever a time for investors to reflect on how they should protect their capital, the past two years have been it
4 days ago

Q&A: Angel investor Errol Damelin picks problems for which he wants to find solutions

Damelin is known for founding fintech lending platform Wonga, and has invested in 70 start-ups globally
2 weeks ago

GLENN LAWRENCE: A credible case for cryptocurrencies amid the bad press

While cryptos are not yet ready to supplant fiat currencies, they do enable the holding and transfer of value
6 days ago
