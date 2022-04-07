×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Poor deserve better than thugs in power

07 April 2022 - 18:36
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema address supporters in Stellenbosch. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema address supporters in Stellenbosch. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

South Africans, whether black or white, billionaires, millionaires or just — as is the case of most of the population — financially stretched or impoverished, are entitled to some sort of return on the investment they make in the country’s politicians.

After all, the very existence and livelihoods of our politicians, including those who have personally looted and stolen from our state coffers, are dependent on the taxes citizens pay, and all of us can rightfully ask what yield we have received from the hard-earned funds we have transferred — via the fiscus — to them, the government departments they are responsible for and the political parties they represent.

The racist, rabble-rousing rhetoric of Julius Malema on April 6, specifically against Johann Rupert, was a good example of how taxpayers are funding political mischief-makers and those who have no idea how to advance the wellbeing of our citizens other than steal from the haves, and even the have nots, and help themselves and their cadres and cohorts to the proceeds.

The ANC and EFF are proving themselves experts in this process, and justify their theft in the name of anti-apartheid-ism, anti-colonialism, anti-white monopoly capitalism, and a gratuitous entitlement to assets and wealth they generally never owned, earned or deserve.

There is no bottomless pit of wealth in SA, and only a limited number of geese that lay golden eggs. Emptying the pit and killing the geese through greed, stupidity, misguided political ideology and short-term personal political advancement is inviting a catastrophic disaster for our country, particularly for those citizens already disadvantaged and devoid of human dignity.

David Gant
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC puts fresh paint on a rotten structure

The world no longer sees SA as an important state in the international sphere
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Driving licence fiasco is a tangible example of a failed state

Wherever a government is not fulfilling a function that it should be doing, it is failing
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC would probably welcome oligarchs with open arms

The party’s ties with Saudi Arabia are an indication of its tainted relations
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: No ANC faction must control the independent corruption busters so urgently needed

When politics becomes a toxic vehicle for criminal activity the need for state intervention is obvious
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Crack down on corruption to create jobs

First order of government business right now is to restore trust and confidence to help boost job creation
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: We should stick to what we’re good ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: We’re bleeding skilled workers ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TEBOGO MAKUBE: A more balanced approach needed in ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Police top job’s revolving door
Opinion
5.
STEVEN KUO: The strong do what they can and the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

WATCH: Corruption rot runs deep

National

Expel ANC members with hands in cookie jar, says new face at Luthuli House

Politics

EDITORIAL: ANC gives SA the middle finger

Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: The Titanic was an unfortunate analogy Mr President

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.