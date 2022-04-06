LETTER: Putin’s no angel, but neither is the US

I have no intention to rebut the personal, ad hominem smears by David Robert Lewis (“Crawford-Browne repeats many of the lies spread by Putin apologists”, April 5). The atrocities taking place in Ukraine are horrific. They again confirm that up to 90% of casualties in modern warfare are civilians. I have no sympathy for any military dictatorships whether associated with the Kremlin or the Pentagon, hence the future imperative under international law to prohibit all uses of war.

The hysteria, madness and “fake news” around the Ukraine war gets worse by the day. US president Joe Biden describes Russian president Vladimir Putin as “brutal and a war criminal”. Of course, Biden makes no mention of US war crimes over the past 20 years of America’s “forever wars” that completely eclipse the atrocities in Ukraine. Putin is no angel, but the deliberate provocation by Biden and Nato exposes the extreme barbarism of American capitalism at its ugliest. The CEO of the world’s largest arms company is already crowing that “happy days are here again”.

More than a million Iraqis died after 2003 because of the lie that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction”. Detained without trial because of British and US attempts to suppress WikiLeaks exposés of war crimes, Julian Assange is now at the point of death in Belmarsh prison in England. So much for the UK and US governments as the self-proclaimed paragons of democracy, justice and peace!

The Western media have gone to extreme lengths in their efforts to discredit any evidence of neo-Nazi barbarism in Ukraine. Yet American author Doug Valentine, in his book The CIA: 70 years of organised crime, also details how everything the CIA does — from drug dealing in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Latin America to regime-change operations in an estimated 100 countries — is illegal. After World War 2 the CIA linked up with former Nazis in Germany, the Mafia in Italy and Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

Valentine’s revelations about the CIA are corroborated by Graham Green’s The Quiet American and John Perkins’ Confessions of an Economic Hit Man. Valentine has also produced a nine-minute video, available on YouTube, which explains how the CIA “recycled” the Ukrainian neo-Nazis as CIA assets, and since 1948 has maintained an active operation there to destroy the USSR and now Russia. Ukraine has degenerated into one of the most corrupt countries in Europe.

Since the beginning of time wars have been the instrument by which the already rich and powerful steal the land and plunder the resources of the poor. Ukraine will be destroyed, and the poorest of the poor in Africa and Asia will also face starvation.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA

