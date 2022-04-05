×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Regurgitation of lies

Russian Embassy in SA is paid to recite government propaganda and confirmed falsehoods

05 April 2022 - 16:21
Women walk among remains of buildings destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 2 2022. Pictue: VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/REUTERS
Women walk among remains of buildings destroyed by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, March 2 2022. Pictue: VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/REUTERS

Alexander Arefiev, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in SA, seeks repeatedly to use the letters’ page of Business Day to launder his grotesque propaganda as fact (“Russian targets are all military”, March 2, and “Russia is fighting Nazis in Mariupol”, March 31).

It was all the more extraordinary that he did so again on the eve of a weekend that brought to light seemingly large-scale war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in towns and villages they had occupied and from which they have recently withdrawn.

As for his outrageous claim that the bombed Mariupol maternity hospital had ceased to function as such but had been seized by Ukrainian forces, and so was a legitimate target for Russia’s military, this is a confirmed lie.

The World Health Organisation’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Bellingcat (a Netherlands-based investigative journalism group) have all independently verified that Russian propaganda relating to the attack is false.

It is worth noting too that the woman appearing in one of the most notorious images of the attack, carried on a stretcher from the ruins of the hospital, subsequently died — her pelvis crushed and her hip detached. Her child was stillborn.

On April 3 Human Rights Watch released a report documenting war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russian military forces in occupied areas of the Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions of Ukraine. These include instances of rape and summary executions of civilians.

No doubt Arefiev will claim that Human Rights Watch looks to advance a Nazi agenda, or that the civilians were Nazis themselves and so deserving of such an unspeakable crime. In the end it matters little what Arefiev says. He is paid to recite Russian propaganda even if that means treating the audience of his host country with demonstrable contempt by reciting bunkum.

However, it is worth recalling that Twitter removed two posts by the Russian Embassy in London that made claims relating to the Mariupol hospital attack similar to those now made by Arefiev. Allowing that the letters’ page of Business Day should facilitate all types of view and opinion, still it must be asked whether that space is properly used in accommodating the cynical regurgitation of lies?

Nicole Fritz

Helen Suzman Foundation

LETTER: Russia is fighting Nazis in Mariupol

The writer says the port city has been a base for Ukrainian nationalist detachment Azov since 2014
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Lies are not friendship

Letter of the spokesperson for the Russian embassy, Alexander Arefiev, is crammed with misinformation
Opinion
4 weeks ago

LETTER: Fighting Nazism? Really?

Spokesperson for Russian embassy must believe South Africans are stupid
Opinion
4 weeks ago
