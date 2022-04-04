×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: When will the DA put SA first?

04 April 2022 - 16:55
Wind turbines at Kouga Wind Farm at Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Wind turbines at Kouga Wind Farm at Oyster Bay in the Eastern Cape. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Has the DA become a lobby group for foreign energy interests? Its support for privately owned “green” energy options, when criticising mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, might seem environmentally friendly and a response to load-shedding, but it places SA at enormous risk.

Green infrastructure will  be billed to independent power producers, or Eskom, in dollars, inflating local energy prices. Given our currency volatility, this is a dangerous choice over time. (Remember the runaway cost of the corrupt, dollar-based arms deal?). Claiming that green energy is cheaper cannot be guaranteed over time.

In response, will the DA in the Western Cape compel solar panel and wind turbine manufacturers to set up factories locally, to eliminate this risk? We now know how green lobbies destroyed Germany’s energy independence, in favour of imported gas from  Russia. Was it captured?

Further, how will we recycle old wind turbines and solar panels? They will become an environmental nightmare for our children  some day. How about privately built, and owned, coal-fired power stations instead?

If we do choose cleaner energy, 95% of all components and  infrastructure should be made locally, priced in rand. Resources for battery storage and electric cars, like lithium, cobalt and others, will have to be imported.

Larger economies already have a monopoly on these, creating a risk of future supply shortages, or resource hoarding. A cleaner energy future is too filled with unknowns, risks and unplanned costs, for SA to consider.

It can be done, but local foresight, resource acquisition and local manufacturing are essential. We all want a clean environment,  but at what cost? When will the DA put SA first? 

Hitesh Naran
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Incentives for electric vehicles unlikely soon, says Volvo MD Greg Maruszewski

Insiders say the government is struggling to find ways to fund incentives
National
3 weeks ago

Cape Town’s drive to move off Eskom grid gets R6m boost

World Bank affiliate donates money to assist with city’s sustainable energy projects
National
1 month ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: No free lunch when it comes to electricity delivery

Municipalities owe millions to Eskom but addressing the problem requires dealing with historical issues
Opinion
5 months ago

GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: How the DA plans to end load-shedding in Cape Town

The constitution gives the party the tools to implement its own power plan
Opinion
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: He-man, the new king of the Free ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Spar, private meetings and broker calls
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: Joburg’s resourceful middle ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: ANC heavyweight Bathabile Dlamini
Opinion
5.
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: SA held hostage by corruption
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Cape Town will have power first

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sovereignty and SA ports

Opinion / Letters

ANC takes lion’s share of donations to political parties

National

Factionalism still imperils ANC’s reign, Ramaphosa warns

Politics

Cape Town cannot afford Eskom’s electricity hikes, says mayor

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.