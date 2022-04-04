×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dlamini saga shows justice system can deal with high crime

Freedom Under Law’s efforts are bearing fruit

04 April 2022 - 16:33
Picture: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Nobody can be pleased to see a once powerful person humbled. But Freedom Under Law is gratified that its ongoing battle to clean up the mess at the SA Social Security Agency has borne some fruit.

More importantly, Friday’s sentencing of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, convicted of the crime of perjury, demonstrates that our justice system is capable of dealing fittingly with criminality in high places.

The sentence underlines the seriousness of the offence for which she was convicted. Essentially, perjury is lying to a court. That she, a minister, was untruthful was all the more deplorable. Had she succeeded in her dishonesty and prevented the Constitutional Court from effectively resolving the social grants crisis, beneficiaries would have been even more vulnerable.

Moreover, the elaborate and complex court process would have been wasted — at taxpayers’ expense. We can only trust these proceedings mark the end of this sordid saga.

Johann Kriegler
Freedom Under Law

Bathabile Dlamini’s sentencing shows justice system is ticking, says Freedom Under Law

Former minister gets effective two years in jail for perjury
National
23 hours ago

Bathabile Dlamini must pay fine of R200,000 or go to jail for perjury

While sentencing the ANC Women’s League president, magistrate Betty Khumalo said she has shown no remorse for her actions
National
3 days ago

