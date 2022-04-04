LETTER: Cape Town will have power first

I’m not sure if mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe is a gambling man (other than with our energy future) but I would like to propose a wager (“Cape Town cannot afford Eskom’s electricity hikes, says mayor”, March 31).

I bet him that Cape Town will be successfully generating power from private sources as a result of its plan to issue tenders in this financial year long before the national department’s “emergency” Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme delivers a single megawatt (“emergency” and “government” must surely rank as a definitive oxymoron).

Unless of course his department or the government in general tries to block Cape Town’s plans as they are wont to do when it comes to anywhere governed by the DA.

Chris Powell

Kloof

