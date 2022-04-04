×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape Town will have power first

04 April 2022 - 16:30
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: THULANI MBELE
I’m not sure if mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe is a gambling man (other than with our energy future) but I would like to propose a wager (“Cape Town cannot afford Eskom’s electricity hikes, says mayor”, March 31).

I bet him that Cape Town will be successfully generating power from private sources as a result of its plan to issue tenders in this financial year long before the national department’s “emergency” Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme delivers a single megawatt (“emergency” and “government” must surely rank as a definitive oxymoron).

Unless of course  his department or the government in general tries to block Cape Town’s plans as they are wont to do when it comes to anywhere governed by the DA.

Chris Powell
Kloof

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.