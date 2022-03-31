Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Electricity must be privatised

We no longer need overpaid bureaucrats to plan and run our grids centrally

31 March 2022 - 17:34
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD
Grant Pattison argues in his article that we must remove politics from electricity production (“Electricity economics is not intuitive to nonexperts”, March 30).

In a country where the state-owned electricity producer has had decades to fix its mistakes yet still succumbs to regular rolling blackouts, this cannot be truer. But Pattison fails to present an effective way to divorce electricity production from politics.

He presents a technocratic approach, whereby experts determine the solution to electricity production. The problem is that these experts must be appointed. And so long as electricity is monopolised by the state they will be appointed by politicians and for political gain.

There is only one way to truly divorce politics from electricity production: privatisation. Allow any private company to feed into the grid, using smart systems to manage the difficulties of changing prices and varying scenarios. Allow consumers and communities to choose between many competing producers, which will then be forced to innovate and perform competently to be successful.

It is the 21st century, and we no longer need overpaid bureaucrats to plan and run our grids centrally. I would say we never did. Today we can use artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and a host of other advanced methods to track consumers and producers, taking note of cost factors and all relevant variables.

For what method of electricity production we should use, let the market decide. Let consumers choose green energy, or coal, or nuclear. And let the private sector act according to the choices of consumers. And if some fail, more can just enter the gap and do better.

The virtue of a free market is that failure can lead to success. The vice of politics is that failure is institutionalised. To depoliticise electricity, truly, it must be privatised.

Nicholas Woode-Smith 
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GRANT PATTISON: Electricity economics is not intuitive to nonexperts

The world of energy debating is purely political, with facts and scientific proof ignored, discarded and often manipulated
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Investment pledges? No, business needs electricity

The lack of available power is probably the single largest cap on SA’s growth
Opinion
1 day ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: No free lunch when it comes to electricity delivery

Municipalities owe millions to Eskom but addressing the problem requires dealing with historical issues
Opinion
5 months ago

ANTON EBERHARD: Power market and regulatory reforms can — and must — improve supply

Implications could be far-reaching and will hopefully end load-shedding and power cuts
Opinion
7 months ago
