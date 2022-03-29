Opinion / Letters

LETTER: VAT-free chicken is vital

All poultry prices are likely to rise due to global increases in grain, fertiliser and other input costs

29 March 2022 - 14:06
Picture: 123RF/ANDOR BUJDOSO
Anthony Peerie wonders whether the poultry master plan has an answer to what could be a looming shortage of poultry imports (“Chicken dumping duties on EU countries are irrelevant,” March 27).

The answer is yes — increase local production and remove dependency on imported chicken. The master plan aims to curb dumped imports and stimulate local production to serve expanded local and export markets. It plans a steady increase in production, and the creation of nearly 5,000 local jobs, of which 1,365 jobs have already been added.

Imports, particularly of bone-in cuts such as leg quarters, have been dropping for several years. Three main factors are responsible: bird-flu bans on EU countries, trade disruptions, and higher import tariffs.

Peerie speculates that the US, which currently supplies just under 10% of our chicken imports, could be the next to suffer a bird flu ban as avian influenza sweeps that country. Would that cause a shortage? Brazil regularly increases supplies to SA when other countries face-bird flu bans, and the local industry has said it could, over time, replace imports in line with master-plan objectives. Australia also now exports to SA.

The price issue is more urgent. The Russian war on Ukraine is pushing up food and fuel prices worldwide. Thus, all poultry prices are likely to rise because of global increases in grain, fertiliser and other input costs.

This is why the government should step in and remove the 15% value added tax (VAT) from some chicken products. FairPlay has called for zero-rating of chicken since 2018, targeted at the portions consumed most by lower-income households.

With price increases inevitable for the country’s most popular and most affordable meat protein, the time for “VAT-free chicken” is now.

Francois Baird
Founder, FairPlay

LETTER: Chicken dumping duties on EU countries are irrelevant

Imports from all countries in the bloc have been banned for many months due to bird flu
1 day ago

More corrections expected in poultry anti-dumping duties

International Trade Administration Commission makes two changes in duty schedule and there will probably be more
National
1 month ago
