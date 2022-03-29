LETTER: Tighten up on illegal crossings at SA’s borders

Tension over immigrants has reached boiling point, says home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. He says there is no doubt SA is being abused; fake passports and fake IDs are being sold by syndicates to all and sundry.

It is interesting that Motsoaledi mentions that under apartheid, our borders were fortified. Indeed, there were electric fences and a soldier posted at every inch of the border line. Very few people got in.

However, when Nelson Mandela became president he ordered all the electric fences removed. From that day on we have seen literally hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers coming across our borders illegally as the Zimbabwe economy collapsed.

There is no border illegal immigrants cannot cross, and we have absolutely no idea how many are in our country. No country in the world can support so many immigrants, especially not a country like SA that is struggling to support its own poor.

Whatever Motsoaledi says, xenophobia is on the uptick as the people on the ground feel threatened. It is not an easy task to find answers, but certainly its a shame that we took down the solid fences and disarmed the soldiers, as there was no doubt that this worked.

That’s where we need to start: back at the borders tightening up on illegal crossings. Until we do that we will never keep up with the burgeoning numbers flooding into SA and we will continually see attacks on foreigners by local vigilantes.

Barbie Sandler

Constantia

