LETTER: Where has all the mail gone?

28 March 2022 - 15:46
The Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES
The Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES

During the past week you have carried a number of reports about the SA Post Office. It is well known that the post office is experiencing serious difficulties and it was interesting to read that the minister responsible has rejected help from the private sector as she has full confidence in the post office solving its problems.

I suppose we should read that as good news. However, what I would like to know is where my mail is now. The post office where I had a post box has closed. It was suggested I try another post office in the area, but that too has closed. So again I ask, where is my mail, along with the post of everyone else who has been similarly affected by these closures? Not to mention the fees that have been paid for these boxes for 2022.

Diana Kemmish
Muizenberg

