LETTER: Judge sets SA up for own goal with First Nations ruling

In her judgment in the interdict application involving the developers of the Two Rivers Urban Park, situated in Cape Town alongside the Black River, and those who claim to represent the First Nations, judge Patricia Goliath concluded that there had not been “meaningful engagement” between the two sides.

The judgment was based on her view that “no price can be placed on the protection of heritage and cultural values”. But what would “meaningful engagement” be, given that the judge’s opinion is that the “fundamental rights of First Nations’ peoples can never be overruled”?

For the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council it may be agreement to halt the development because of their right to remember as sacred the only remnant of the summer grazing lands used by the Khoekhoe four centuries ago. But what of other rights, the right to work, for example? The cattle of long ago may have enjoyed the land they grazed upon as their stomachs were satisfied, but people don’t graze, so what benefit will this “sacred terrain” be to the many jobless people who may have been able to satisfy their stomachs had the development gone ahead, with its accompanying employment opportunities?

Goliath believes that should construction go ahead “irreparable harm” may be suffered by the First Nations. But hunger and unemployment can cause more harm physically and emotionally than the benefits having a “holder of memory” can bring.

This judgment was based on the concept of a First Nation, of which no legal definition exists but may be seen as the apparent first inhabitants of some piece of land. But who today is part of a First Nation? Are we not all First Nation people, considering that former president Thabo Mbeki proudly claimed that human beings originated in Africa?

Considering how unpopulated Southern Africa would have been in the 16th century, the Dutch would have found some vacant land over the course of their explorations. Does that also not designate them as a First Nation?

The First Nation idea is full of difficulties, as this case has shown. There are two groups, the Goringhaicona collective and the First Nations Collective, who differ in their outlook. The former want to have the development halted and terminated their engagement with an appointed consultant; the latter want to the development to go ahead, with sites dedicated to preserve and honour their culture and history. Which First Nation gets the deal?

Goliath will hopefully deliver a final judgment that has a more positive outcome than Cape Town has seen over the three decades in District Six, which has remained a patchy, squatted-upon and bitterly contested site. So much more benefit could have accrued from this valuable area had the national and provincial governments and the contesting groups come to a progressive agreement.

I fear Goliath may be setting us up for another of SA’s spectacular own goals.

Roger Graham

Meadowridge

