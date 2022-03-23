LETTER: Does Putin have a fail-safe?

Where will Vladimir Putin draw the line? He will only “negotiate” a settlement on his own terms, and for that reason he still has Nato in checkmate.

Before he reaches his minimum aims Putin will not be interested in serious negotiations. He hoped for more, including regime-change in Kyiv, but he may now settle for an agreement that Ukraine will never become a member of Nato (and as a possible plus, disarmament); recognition of Crimea and the status of Donbas in the east of Ukraine. As things stand now, Ukraine is ready for his first objective, namely an agreement that it will not become a member of Nato.

The unknown is whether a cornered, angry and increasingly desperate Putin, feeling the squeeze of Russia’s isolation, will go for the “final solution” and literally bomb Ukraine and its people off the world map. He may even have chemical weapons up his sleeve, as in Syria.

Putin’s hatred and fear of freedom and democracy have completely silenced his senses, conscience and humanity — if he ever had them in his makeup.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

