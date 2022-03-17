Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lessons for Putin on the power of nationalism

Defeat in the Vietnam War taught McNamara about the lengths people will go to fighting for their country

17 March 2022 - 18:16
Civilians train to fight Russia forces, in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, March 11 2022. PIcture: ALEXEY FURMAN/BLOOMBERG
Civilians train to fight Russia forces, in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, March 11 2022. PIcture: ALEXEY FURMAN/BLOOMBERG

“We underestimated  the power of nationalism  to motivate a people [in this case, the North Vietnamese and Vietcong] to fight and die for their beliefs and values — and we continue to do so today in many parts of the world.”

These powerful words were uttered by Robert S McNamara, former US secretary of defence under presidents John F  Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson.

In his must-read book — especially by political leaders — on lessons from the Vietnam War, In Restrospect, Tragedy and Lessons in Vietnam, McNamara wrote: “We do not have the God-given right to shape every nation in our own image or as we choose.”

Vladimir Putin, are you listening? Because “wars generate their own momentum and follow the law of unanticipated consequences”.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

