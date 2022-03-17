LETTER: Lessons for Putin on the power of nationalism

“We underestimated the power of nationalism to motivate a people [in this case, the North Vietnamese and Vietcong] to fight and die for their beliefs and values — and we continue to do so today in many parts of the world.”

These powerful words were uttered by Robert S McNamara, former US secretary of defence under presidents John F Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson.

In his must-read book — especially by political leaders — on lessons from the Vietnam War, In Restrospect, Tragedy and Lessons in Vietnam, McNamara wrote: “We do not have the God-given right to shape every nation in our own image or as we choose.”

Vladimir Putin, are you listening? Because “wars generate their own momentum and follow the law of unanticipated consequences”.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

