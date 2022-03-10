Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Attack on public servants is offensive

There are many hard-working, qualified and incorruptible working in government

10 March 2022 - 19:25
Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Robert Stone’s letter was inaccurate and deeply offensive (” Marxist bureaucrats love their red tape”, March 8). Accessing the senior management at the national sphere of the SA public service comes with the minimum requirement of a degree and significant years of experience. All senior managers are also required to do independent competency tests. SA’s senior, national public servants accordingly rank among the best in the world.

Furthermore, few public servants are Marxists. I am not sure what scientific evidence informs that false assertion. Also, senior  public servants sign an oath of impartiality that includes a commitment to excellence. Accordingly, as a former senior public servant my ideological position was irrelevant in my meritocratic appointment.

Likewise, there is no scientific evidence confirming that we are all corrupt. I for one have never taken a bribe and no-one in my family has benefited from the state in any way. There are many other hard-working, qualified, incorruptible public servants. The SACP has also been at the forefront of fighting corruption — there is thus no basis for Stone’s allegations.

Lastly, we all want an effective economy. The desire for a reduction of red tape is not ideological, it is pragmatic. When I worked at the department of trade & industry under Alec Erwin, a Marxist, he insisted on a 24-hour turnaround time and reducing red tape was a key priority. Stone must think before writing nonsense.

Reneva Fourie
Cape Town (currently residing in Damascus, Syria)

