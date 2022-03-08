LETTER: Putin’s collateral damage will reverberate

In what must be the miscalculation of the century, Vladimir Putin has run into a brick wall of resistance from nations across the globe that choose freedom above fascism, a tried and tested system of international rules above a lawless dispensation, and the right of nations to choose their own systems of governance.

Ill-advised Putin sympathisers are still trying to put the blame for his invasion on past actions of the US. This when he stands before the world with blood on his hands, caught red-handed. They add insult to injury inflicted on the nearly 2-million refugees who have already fled before Putin’s military enforcers.

They conveniently overlook the fact that 141 countries voted for the condemnation of the invasion in the UN. Only Russia voted against it. Putin is clearly no longer a welcome guest at the table of the family of nations. He has achieved skunk status, which sadly also rubs off on millions of good Russians who oppose this invasion.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put it so well: “Putin cannot defy the rules-based international system that secured peace for 75 years, and still benefit from the advantages of that system.”

The law is closing in on him for war crimes committed before the eyes of the world. That will be his legacy for decades to come.

The collateral damage of Putin’s neocolonialism will reverberate through the world. We are all going to pay a price for the efforts to stop his madness, but the family of nations are displaying unity and defiance against Putin’s cruelty like the world has seldom seen before.

That is the silver lining to a very dark cloud hanging over the world.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

