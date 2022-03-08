LETTER: Gauteng should cut red tape for small businesses

The Gauteng economy is struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but more so because of the corruption that has invaded our provincial government under the leadership of premier David Makhura.

Every year during his state of the province address the premier highlights the need for our economy to grow and for more job opportunities to be created for the unemployed, particularly the youth in our province.

This is typically done by establishing special economic zones (SEZs), which are meant to help kick the economy into a higher gear by creating a space for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to ply their trade in a space that is specially equipped to deal with their needs.

While SEZs do have a role to play in job creation and growing the economy, SMMEs that operate in the space provided for them still face a mountain of red tape before they can do business with the government.

If the red tape is cut, small businesses will be able to access tenders advertised by the government far easier, instead of work having to be subcontracted to them through a bigger company.

SMMEs that do business with the government must also be paid in 30 days or less. If this is not done, these businesses are at risk of having to close their doors as they will be unable to pay salaries and rentals for the space they use.

This is the only way in which we can ensure there is more sustainable job growth in our province, and our businesses, particularly those operating in the townships, continue to flourish.

Patrick Atkinson, MPL

DA Gauteng finance spokesperson

