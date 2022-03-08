Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A continuation of the USSR’s policies

Starting in 1917 they are still in force, also during invasion of Ukraine

08 March 2022 - 16:59
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS
British historian Alan Bullock produced a magnum opus multivolume biography of Labour politician Ernest Bevin, who was UK secretary of state for foreign affairs in the Atlee administration after the hostilities in Europe that ended in 1945.  

The difficulties created unnecessarily by then Soviet Communist Party general secretary Georgy Malenkov and Joseph Stalin over the peace treaties pertaining to the European nations and the Middle and Near East, especially relating to Trieste Fiume, Palestine, Iraq and Iran are well documented.

Anyone who seeks the facts from both sides — that is, justice — should conclude that the present invasion of Ukraine by Russia under Vladimir Putin is merely a continuation of the policies of the USSR, which started at Brest Litovsk in 1917 and have never ceased.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

