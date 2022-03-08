LETTER: A continuation of the USSR’s policies

British historian Alan Bullock produced a magnum opus multivolume biography of Labour politician Ernest Bevin, who was UK secretary of state for foreign affairs in the Atlee administration after the hostilities in Europe that ended in 1945.

The difficulties created unnecessarily by then Soviet Communist Party general secretary Georgy Malenkov and Joseph Stalin over the peace treaties pertaining to the European nations and the Middle and Near East, especially relating to Trieste Fiume, Palestine, Iraq and Iran are well documented.

Anyone who seeks the facts from both sides — that is, justice — should conclude that the present invasion of Ukraine by Russia under Vladimir Putin is merely a continuation of the policies of the USSR, which started at Brest Litovsk in 1917 and have never ceased.

Errol Callaghan

Goodwood

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.