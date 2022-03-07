LETTER: What are executives at SOEs paid for?

Reports that Transnet and Eskom are dysfunctional demand answers. What are the executives in those entities paid for?

I live in a former mining and farming town and I see that the railway lines are not in good condition, often infested with weeds and other overgrown vegetation. Something similar can be observed at Eskom servitudes, where no vegetation management seems to be done.

When one goes to the nearby offices of these giant state utilities one sees yards that lack basic maintenance, overgrown lawns and unkempt gardens. This says a lot about the management of these institutions.

Eskom has been taken to court by some landowners due to the recent wildfire damage in the Northern Cape, which again talks directly to a lack of housekeeping in basic areas, such as burning fire breaks in winter.

The director-general in the Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, is reported to have stated that SA is on a trajectory to become a failed state, though he seems to have hope that things will turn out better.

Where you live in SA affects your perspective and view of reality. Being at the coal face of service delivery, or lack thereof, in local government, I can say our country is almost a failed state.

Even the recent auditor-general report painted a gloomy picture of most SA municipalities, showing that public finances have been misappropriated, with poor service delivery to most residents. Unfortunately, there are seldom corrective or punitive measures for wrongdoings and repercussions against those in charge of the said entities.

To turn around the dire situation in our local government sphere will demand a radical approach by all political parties in charge of any local municipality. There is no more time to keep dead wood in strategic positions. If the local government governing political parties cannot muster the courage to get rid of dead wood, the whole country will implode.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba, Vryheid

