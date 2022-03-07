LETTER: Mbalula uses pain and death to inflate his ego

Every once in a while someone within Luthuli House and the Union Buildings reminds us why the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa is part of the problem and not a solution to our social ills.

First it was Lindiwe Sisulu with her 15 minutes of fame peeing on Ramaphosa’s shoes and the judiciary. It is now the turn of Fikile Mbalula, who in his spare time is our minister of transport. But Mbalula’s main occupation is attention seeking, just like Donald Trump.

To Mbalula, deaths and pain in Ukraine are an opportunity to abuse for his inflated ego. He would tweet his own funeral. No moral boundaries for “Mr Razzmataz”.

As was the case with Sisulu, nothing will happen to Mbalula. Unfortunately, both are sending a dangerous message to the public that Ramaphosa is weak.

I wish the likes of Mbalula would one day forget about themselves and remember they are our leaders. We may not agree with their politics, but we expect them to lead in times of uncertainty.

The events in Ukraine have shaken our belief in democracy, multilateralism and our core values. The certainties of the past are gone. The future is a scary place.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​