Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mbalula uses pain and death to inflate his ego

A new reminder that the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa is part of the problem

07 March 2022 - 16:51
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: REUTERS
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: REUTERS

Every once in a while someone within Luthuli House and the Union Buildings reminds us why the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa is part of the problem and not a solution to our social ills.

First it was Lindiwe Sisulu with her 15 minutes of fame peeing on Ramaphosa’s shoes and the judiciary. It is now the turn of Fikile  Mbalula, who in his spare time is our minister of transport. But Mbalula’s main occupation is attention seeking, just like Donald Trump. 

To Mbalula, deaths and pain in Ukraine are an opportunity to abuse for his inflated ego. He would tweet his own funeral. No moral boundaries for “Mr Razzmataz”.

As was the case with Sisulu, nothing will happen to Mbalula.  Unfortunately, both are sending a dangerous message to the public that Ramaphosa is weak.

I wish the likes of Mbalula would one day forget about themselves and remember they are our leaders. We may not agree with their politics, but we expect them to lead in times of uncertainty.

The events in Ukraine have shaken our belief in democracy, multilateralism and our core values. The certainties of the past are gone. The future is a scary place.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

A bad week for Fikile Mbalula

The transport minister is having a torrid week: the Road Accident Fund has been caught hiding debt of R300bn; Prasa is a diabolical shambles, and now ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

Ramaphosa defends SA’s stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The country is on the side of peace while another war is something the world cannot afford, the president says
National
7 hours ago

Cape Town mayor pledges solidarity with Ukraine

Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the SA government to take a stand against the invasion by Russia
National
4 days ago

SA abstains from voting as UN General Assembly rebukes Russia on Ukraine

SA said before the vote it would maintain a neutral stance on any resolution
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Transnet holds back the economy
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Twenty years later and the BIG ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: ANC mum as revanchist Russia bombs ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: State enrapture
Opinion
5.
STUART THEOBALD: Red tape that could be eliminated
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.