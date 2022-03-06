Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA ignores SOS

06 March 2022 - 20:29
A refugee child and baby wait next to the Red Cross station at Hauptbahnhof main railway station, in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2022. Picture: MAJA HITJI/GETTY IMAGES
A clip on an international news channel showed a distressing picture of Ukrainian citizens bedding down for the night in an underground station. Little kids who should have been tucked up at home resting for tomorrow’s school day looking traumatised and frightened, while a young mother wept and told the cameras her hope was for this madness to pass.

When she offered thanks on behalf of her countrymen to the many countries supporting Ukraine, sending aid and condemning the aggression, it dawned on me that list excludes SA. Madiba must be turning in his grave. As for President Cyril Ramaphosa, I ask, sir, how do you sleep?

Michael Hook
Parkhurst

