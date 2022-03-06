Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Local dynamics ignored

06 March 2022 - 18:54
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a screen addressing anti-war demonstrations, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 4 2022. Picture: TIM REICHERT/ REUTERS
Michael Fridjhon’s response to my letter confirmed my statement that local dynamics seem to be of academic interest to some people (“Pusillanimous but consistent”, March 2).

Indeed, while our interventions in Zimbabwe did not yield the appropriate results, the opposition forces in the country seem to be waving Western flags rather than a Zimbabwean one. Regardless, the situation in this country is depressing as it affects local issues, considering the recent attempted armed robbery in Rosettenville that was thwarted by our police.

However, what Fridjhon seems to ignore is that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is no angel or a democrat. The degrees he goes to in suppressing local dissent leaves us gaping in wonderment. Thus, if Vladimir Putin is an autocrat, this is a confrontation between two autocrats, which makes me wonder if the anti-Russia sentiments are based on any democratic principle.

In referring to “our interests come first” we are all aware that unemployment is at a staggering 35%, inequality is high, and poverty sees 2-million South Africans go to bed hungry. To add to this, 35-million South Africans live on less than R1,200 a month. This is what matters.

When we must take a position in world forums it is a question of which of the two parties will respond to us getting more of our people to have a decent life. Thank heavens our president is not playing to the world stage. The figures I have given matter to him very much. If only the Fridjhons of this world could support him.

Dr Thami Mazwai
Via email

