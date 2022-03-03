LETTER: Tap dancing around Putin

Our glorious ANC has revealed its true colours. Its support base is of the firm belief that communism and the dogma that clouds its thinking are the true path to greatness and prosperity. The ANC pays lip-service to our constitution, which guarantees individual freedoms for all, but when the chips are down we see nothing but adoring support for one of the worst tyrants ever to have walked planet earth.

No wonder Jacob Zuma and, dare it be said, Cyril Ramaphosa, tap dance around Vladimir Putin’s shadow. When will this country begin to wake up to the outcomes of critical strategic choices? If the obvious and logically correct decisions are made these would most certainly hold the very real possibility of lifting our impoverished masses out of unemployment and the resultant dependency on misdirected socialism in the form of government grants, as opposed to proper jobs.

The desire of the ANC, like all other Marxist ideologues, is total control from the centre — without the capacity to manage the process. We only have to look at the disastrous example of our own state-owned enterprises. The ANC does not appear to even realise that it has put itself into an economic and political cul de sac. The masses have turned away from its empty promises.

Our president has now chosen to support Russia against the legitimate wishes of the people of Ukraine, who are willing to fight for their hard won democratic freedoms. I sincerely hope history will prove Ramaphosa wrong in his choices. He has managed to place the country on the wrong side of the free world. We will no doubt pay the price for his choices in future.

We need to ask ourselves: do we really have the honesty to admit to our mistakes and move forward, or do we want to slide even further backwards? A true crossroad lies ahead.

Anthony Viljoen

Elgin

