LETTER: Why no word on disability sector?

I have been involved my entire adult life with various institutions advocating on behalf of the disability sector. I was therefore shocked and disappointed when President Cyril Ramaphosa did not in any way refer to the disability sector in his state of the nation address.

This sector is suffering extremely badly because of unemployment and the destruction of many of SA’s disability workshops during the pandemic lockdowns. My shock was compounded when health minister Joe Phaahla said the following while addressing parliament: “In that regard I want to say that it can only be the blind and the deaf who are not aware that up to even now he is still doing a very sterling job in guiding the country in making sure that we navigate through this pandemic.”

The insult to the disability sector is far-reaching and disgusting. To make matters worse, this was coming from the health minister. He should not only offer an apology to the entire disability sector but immediately hand in his resignation for this disgusting, discriminatory remark.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.