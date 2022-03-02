LETTER: Makhura must deliver, not just talk

It is deeply worrying that the Gauteng legislature’s petitions committee is inundated with hundreds of petitions from residents of the province. These mostly pertain to the failure of the government, under the leadership of premier David Makhura, to deliver dignified housing to our residents.

Some petitioners have been waiting for action from the current government since the 1990s — that’s over 25 years!

Apart from receiving petitions regarding the status of RDP housing in the province, the committee has also received petitions about the provision of schools and clinics in areas that are in dire need of these facilities.

This is a clear indication that Makhura has failed to deliver the most basic services to our residents. On his watch, service delivery has gone from partially existent to nonexistent.

This Gauteng government has reneged on its service delivery responsibilities; it has shifted its mandate to the municipalities in the hope of avoiding a total collapse of service delivery and to claim easy and unearned victories.

It is time for Makhura to stop talking about service delivery and start delivering services with immediate effect.

Wildri Peach, MPL

DA, Gauteng legislature

