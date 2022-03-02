Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Makhura must deliver, not just talk

02 March 2022 - 15:36
Gauteng premier David Makhura. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gauteng premier David Makhura. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

It is deeply worrying that the Gauteng legislature’s petitions committee is inundated with hundreds of petitions from residents of the province. These mostly pertain to the failure of the government, under the leadership of premier David Makhura, to deliver dignified housing to our residents.    

Some petitioners have been waiting for action from the current government since the 1990s — that’s over 25 years!    

Apart from receiving petitions regarding the status of RDP housing in the province, the committee has also received petitions about the provision of schools and clinics in areas that are in dire need of these facilities.    

This is a clear indication that Makhura has failed to deliver the most basic services to our residents. On his watch, service delivery has gone from partially existent to nonexistent.   

This Gauteng government has reneged on its service delivery responsibilities; it has shifted its mandate to the municipalities in the hope of avoiding a total collapse of service delivery and to claim easy and unearned victories.   

It is time for Makhura to stop talking about service delivery and start delivering services with immediate effect.    

Wildri Peach, MPL   
DA, Gauteng legislature

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Gauteng premier vows to be blind to city hall party banners

We will rebuild our province brick by brick with all mayors, David Makhura says
National
1 week ago

Makhura’s state of the province address to focus on making Gauteng great again

The premier will focus on recalibrating social policy to improve educational and health outcomes, fight crime and protect the vulnerable
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Putin has started a war with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: A turnaround of shuddering ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GEORGE PHILIPAS: Russian-Ukrainian war might be ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Fence-sitting on Ukraine
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Mouton’s PSG move excites investors ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.