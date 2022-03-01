Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The great anti-imperialist is now the imperialist

The EU and Ukraine have tried for years to rein in Putin

01 March 2022 - 17:46
A woman holds a banner depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Ukrainians and supporters hold an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mexico City, Mexico on February 28 2022. Picture: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES
Tom Eaton forgets one important fact: these “humans” in Ukraine and the EU have tried through diplomacy for years to keep Vladimir Putin at bay while at the same time watching him deploy more and more troops and eventually attacking (“We need to retrieve the moral compass from the pawnshop”, February 28).

No trade connections, no diplomacy, no political unions, no historical bounds could help — it was back to cold war, imperialistic attitudes. And on top of this the great “anti-imperialist” becomes the imperialist himself, something we thought had been overcome.

The attention on this war has nothing to do with which people are more human. This war is on Europe’s doorstep, Kyiv a mere two hours’ flight from Berlin, like Cape Town to Johannesburg, just a road trip. Syrian war migrants came by plane and train because it’s a bit further.

Putin is pointing nuclear weapons at where? Berlin? No wonder Europe has tried so hard to stop the war. What wonderful unity on the part of the 28 countries of Europe plus Nato members. For once with peaceful ambitions and unity. Maybe other humans in other places can adopt this. 

Adaruth Kellow
Via email

