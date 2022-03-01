LETTER: The great anti-imperialist is now the imperialist

Tom Eaton forgets one important fact: these “humans” in Ukraine and the EU have tried through diplomacy for years to keep Vladimir Putin at bay while at the same time watching him deploy more and more troops and eventually attacking (“We need to retrieve the moral compass from the pawnshop”, February 28).

No trade connections, no diplomacy, no political unions, no historical bounds could help — it was back to cold war, imperialistic attitudes. And on top of this the great “anti-imperialist” becomes the imperialist himself, something we thought had been overcome.

The attention on this war has nothing to do with which people are more human. This war is on Europe’s doorstep, Kyiv a mere two hours’ flight from Berlin, like Cape Town to Johannesburg, just a road trip. Syrian war migrants came by plane and train because it’s a bit further.

Putin is pointing nuclear weapons at where? Berlin? No wonder Europe has tried so hard to stop the war. What wonderful unity on the part of the 28 countries of Europe plus Nato members. For once with peaceful ambitions and unity. Maybe other humans in other places can adopt this.

Adaruth Kellow

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​