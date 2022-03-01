LETTER: Our own interests, not the West’s, come first

The criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa for not taking a stronger line against his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, seems to underscore the loss of self many South Africans suffer from. It appears that the critics do not expect SA to take decisions on the basis of its own interests rather than those of the West and the other countries that are slamming Russia for invading Ukraine.

Yet some of the very countries that are today demonising Russia, and even taking action or siding with Ukraine, enjoy the right of looking the other way where their interests are involved. There are countless examples where Europe and America have looked the other way when a country in the developing world was being abused.

Russia, as part of the then Soviet Union, supported our liberation struggle with resources and other forms of support. Many of the countries in Europe and even the US had to be dragged screaming and kicking just to support the disinvestment campaign. These relationships with Russia have continued in many ways post 1994.

To kick a friend in the butt when he is down is simply obnoxious. This does not in any way suggest a tolerance of the invasion. Lives are lives. Ramaphosa has called for a cessation of hostilities, and this is realistic.

Finally, there were reports of Ukraine police offloading SA students from trains to make way for lighter-skinned local residents as the dash for safety worsens. What will they think of their president if he castigates Russia and sympathises with Ukraine?

To put it bluntly, we have to look at which side our bread is buttered, same as everybody else in the West does.

Dr Thami Mazwai

Via email

