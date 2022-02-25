LETTER: Budget lacked content on job creation

From a job creation point of view the budget speech had absolutely no content whatsoever. Job creation in SA is probably our biggest issue right now, and will be so for the next 20 years if our government chooses to do nothing immediately.

Even our “do nothing” president mentioned and highlighted job creation. The current finance minister’s predecessor, Tito Mboweni, at least made a strong and solid suggestion of decoupling small business from the bargaining councils. This decoupling probably could have created a million jobs by now.

Unfortunately, Mboweni was shot down in flames by the inward looking ANC and the backward looking Cosatu. With 10-million unemployed, and with the big business community registering jobless growth, tax collection is becoming a bigger and bigger problem.

We will not be able to tackle SA’s debt burden when youth unemployment is sitting at 70%. It doesn’t help to look at current unemployment when we know around the corner this unemployment will reflect the situation we are seeing now with regard to our youth. We need practical suggestions as to how the small business community will be set free to take a chance and create jobs.

Our “do nothing” president merely kicked the can down the road by suggesting that Nedlac debate this for 100 days. This debate will get us nowhere, as the trade unions and government have over 60% of the votes within Nedlac.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

