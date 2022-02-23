Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Even the word ‘banking’ will fall out of use

In the metaverse, money will be defined by the nature of transactions

23 February 2022 - 13:24
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Johan Steyn anticipates a “world of metabanking ... where I do not go to the bank, but the bank comes to me” (“Metabanking: From visiting a branch to brain-computer transactions”, February 22).

However, he will discover that in the metaverse, where money will be defined by the nature of transactions, “banking” and “financial services” are phrases he rarely will need to use.

Mpho Tjabane, Via email

