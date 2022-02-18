LETTER: Following up on arms deal offset benefits
If foreign parties can be persuaded to settle their obligations with a negotiated lump sum, this could be transferred to Eskom
18 February 2022 - 13:12
Terry Crawford-Browne’s instructive letter on the ANC’s arms deal refers (“The arms deal — time for financial restitution”, February 15). Has anything been done to follow up on the contractually obligated “offset benefits”?
Perhaps the contracting foreign parties can be persuaded to settle their outstanding obligations with a negotiated lump sum, which could be transferred to Eskom, as well as the niggardly allocation to the country’s future already agreed upon.
Robert Stone
Randburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.