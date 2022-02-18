LETTER: Following up on arms deal offset benefits

Terry Crawford-Browne’s instructive letter on the ANC’s arms deal refers (“The arms deal — time for financial restitution”, February 15). Has anything been done to follow up on the contractually obligated “offset benefits”?

Perhaps the contracting foreign parties can be persuaded to settle their outstanding obligations with a negotiated lump sum, which could be transferred to Eskom, as well as the niggardly allocation to the country’s future already agreed upon.

Robert Stone

Randburg

