LETTER: ANC wants to keep bringing in Cuban health workers at enormous cost

I refer to Katharine Child’s report (“Doctors and nurses left off critical skills list despite shortage,” February 14). Not only is it an unsolved mystery, it is also shocking. Our government justified bringing in Cuban medical practitioners over the past few years on the basis that we didn’t have the skills internally to run our medical system.

Over above this, the health ministry often laments the fact that the department is understaffed due to a lack of skills. One suspects very little thought went into drawing up the critical skills list, or is it because the ANC wants to keep bringing in Cuban medical personal at enormous cost?

Our training facilities for medical personnel are sadly lacking, and the ability to populate the medical posts at the current rate is nil. Maybe the health department ought to be speaking to the department of employment and labour, which in turn might also speak to the department of higher education.

The situation in SA today looks very much like the communication that took place at the Tower of Babel.

Michael Bagraim

DA deputy employment and labour spokesperson

