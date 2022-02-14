LETTER: The narrow vision of green NGOs

Over the past few years, as the global focus on alternative energies has intensified, SA has seen a growing number of “green” NGOs that have sought to impose themselves on the energy policy direction of the country.

They have a multipronged strategy to:

Publicly vilify finance institutions that fund fossil fuels with the aim of starving the industry of investment;

Blame all of Eskom’s capacity challenges on its inability to focus on green energy;

Use community engagement forums to scupper mining companies’ endeavours, and where they fail, use legal institutions to frustrate their mining plans; and

Demonise ordinary individuals who work as executives in the fossil fuel industries.

The fourth strategy is the one that concerns me. I cannot forget their treatment of Priscillah Mabelane, an inspirational figure in the country’s oil and gas sector. She grew up in Burgersfort, started working as a 12-year-old in her father’s bookkeeping business, went on to graduate from the University of the North and University of KwaZulu-Natal, became a chartered accountant, and later CEO of BP SA.

As the first black woman to be appointed CEO of an international oil and gas company she is a shining light in the industry, an inspiration to many other young black women who aspire to make it in the brutal corporate SA jungle.

However, when Standard Bank recognised her distinction and appointed her to its board, a flurry of green NGOs rose up in fury and publicly contested her appointment, purely because she happened to work for an oil and gas company. Barely three months after her appointment to the Standard Bank board she was forced to resign.

The lobby of green NGOs that led the crusade for her resignation was spearheaded by Just Share, which is funded, among others, by the European Climate Foundation.

Mabelane was not the only black woman who was targeted by this lobby, so were Nonkululeko Nyembezi, Nomgando Matyumza and Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, the struggle stalwart, former public service & administration minister and global director of the UN Development Programme.

What baffles me is how these formidable women have now become the enemies of these NGOs and how their education, experience and contribution to their nation has somehow been dwarfed by working for companies in the oil, gas and coal sectors.

The green NGOs’ strategy is one of public humiliation. They drag you to the town square and scream “crucify, crucify, crucify!”. It is analogous to modern-day Twitter vigilantism, where people who disagree with a particular view risk being dragged into the street while the mob screams “cancel, cancel, cancel, to hell with your contributions!”.

All South Africans agree that climate change is one of the foremost challenges of our generation, but in confronting this challenge we need the contributions of all of the energy players. We need to engage openly and honestly, and all of the options need to be interrogated, not just the options of the loudest voices in the room.

The modern prevailing strategy of economic sabotage and character assassinations of executives in the oil, gas and coal sector is malicious and alienates people who still have a lot to offer their nation.

Simon Mtsuki

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​