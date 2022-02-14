Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Promises aplenty, decisions none

With the Western Cape the only lifeboat around, premier Alan Winde must prepare to separate it from SA

14 February 2022 - 16:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address on Thursday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES.
Somewhere among the promised plenitude  of new megawatts in last Thursday’s state of the nation address I dozed off, to be resuscitated by Leonard Cohen’s classic Everybody Knows, endlessly repeating itself inside my head:

“Everybody knows that the boat is leaking;
Everybody knows that the captain lied;
Everybody got this broken feeling;
Like their father or their dog just died.”

We’ve had Zondo I and II. And the Covid-19 personal protective equipment scandal inquiry. Then it was the postmortem on last July’s failed insurrection. Zondo III is on the way. Just how many more learned and expensive investigations are required to convince South Africans that their state is actually sinking?

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in his address that it would take another 100 days to “reset the economy”, that employment is on the way, and the importance of infrastructure — especially the ports — is now understood. A plea for assistance was made to  “private business”, just as the developmental state and Covid lockdowns have hung, drawn and almost quartered it. Promises aplenty, decisions none. But don’t worry, a new cannabis industry will make us all happy.

It’s time to find a lifeboat. The captain is mouthing platitudes on the Titanic’s bridge, and after last July’s hiccup the steerage passengers are again locked below, left to quietly drown.  Champagne is still flowig in first class though, accompanied by orchestral music, but the deck chairs are beginning to slide towards the railings.

As the Western Cape is the only lifeboat around, premier Alan Winde must ready himself to separate it from SA in much the same way as Lee Kuan Yew took Singapore to independence from Malaysia in 1965. It wasn’t easy, but look how Singapore performed when it canned Malaysia’s policy of racial preference.

James Cunningham 
Camps Bay

