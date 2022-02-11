Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sona — suddenly the obvious was recognised

Let’s celebrate these powerful, if belated, insights

11 February 2022 - 15:44 Willem Cronje
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to boost business during his state of the nation address on Thursday evening. Picture: GCIS
This was a refreshing state of the nation address (Sona). It was a U-turn. Suddenly the obvious was recognised: the private sector creates jobs; we need exponential growth (Einstein is said to have stated that compound interest is the greatest force in the universe); we should stop stealing and extorting; government should create a conducive environment for investment.

Let’s celebrate these powerful, if belated, insights. It took courage. The radical economic transformation faction will howl. But, please Mr President don’t keep your foot on the brakes at the same time. Complete your revolution by scrapping cadre deployment and the so-called Employment Equity Act.

Taken together, these two dogmas will destroy the much-vaunted private sector, just as they have destroyed the state sector. Cadre deployment excludes competent black people and the Employment Equity Act and BEE quotas exclude competent minorities.

The private sector will not be able to save us if the governing ANC subjects it to the same “transformation” the state has suffered over the last quarter century.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

