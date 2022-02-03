LETTER: Clamp down on reckless drivers

I’m glad Michael Fridjhon raised the point about rogue drivers on our roads (“The curious cases of evaporating evidence”, February 2). It’s something I have been cogitating over for a while.

It seems we are at the mercy of a cohort of arrogant, antisocial and completely lawless drivers in SA. I live near Johannesburg’s Beyers Naudé Drive, which has become a speedway for these criminal drivers. Not only do they go way over the speed limit but their vehicles are incredibly noisy.

When my older brothers rode Triumph Bonnevilles in the 1970s, I recall there was such a thing as “bafflers” on exhaust pipes, and bylaws about exceeding noise limits. It appears these laws are now not enforced in the slightest. What is the Johannesburg metropolitan police department doing all day, if not enforcing the law around speeding and noisy or unroadworthy vehicles?

This is another area where in our self-centred and macho society vulnerable people are left unprotected, simply having to tolerate the noise, and the danger to their lives presented by an egocentric, entitled elite.

We need antisocial behaviour orders like they have in the UK. The government’s flurry of activity around the holiday seasons is meaningless when people can drive like this all through the year, with no consequences.

Yvonne Fontyn

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​