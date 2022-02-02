Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russian history is rife with imperialism

Russian penchant for Marxism in the 20th century was nothing more than an excuse for Russia to exercise its imperialistic genes

02 February 2022 - 16:44
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS

As an avid student of geopolitical history and its effect on current affairs, I am intrigued by the current Russia-Ukraine crisis prompted by Ukraine’s desire to join the Nato.

Studying the history of conflict between the two countries, one can’t help noticing that Russian history is rife with imperialism. Ever since the 1500s, and probably before, Russian czars or the communist ruling hierarchy have been at pains to achieve territorial gains.

One could rightfully argue that the Russian penchant for Marxism during the 20th century was nothing more than an excuse for them to exercise their imperialistic genes — that is to achieve territorial gain under the guise of socialism.

Barrie Michael Cole
