LETTER: Is Nxesi thumbing his nose at the president?

Much to my horror, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi recently said he wants to investigate the possible introduction of quotas for the employment of foreign nationals in each workplace. This means either the minister hasn’t read our constitution or intends to defy it. Both possibilities loom large when looking at the minister’s previous actions.

At the same time, South Africans will remember that our president has signed the AU agreement, which calls for free movement by citizens between members of the AU. Nxesi obviously does not recall the agreement, or like others in the governing party he is simply thumbing his nose at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

