LETTER: Is Nxesi thumbing his nose at the president?
Labour minister wants to investigate the possible introduction of quotas of foreign nationals
Much to my horror, employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi recently said he wants to investigate the possible introduction of quotas for the employment of foreign nationals in each workplace. This means either the minister hasn’t read our constitution or intends to defy it. Both possibilities loom large when looking at the minister’s previous actions.
At the same time, South Africans will remember that our president has signed the AU agreement, which calls for free movement by citizens between members of the AU. Nxesi obviously does not recall the agreement, or like others in the governing party he is simply thumbing his nose at President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.