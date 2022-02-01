LETTER: A better option than BIG

Your thoughtful editorial on the proposed basic income grant (BIG) refers (“BIG debate is welcome, but can we spark growth too?”, January 30).

Is the answer to the problems associated with a BIG not in the following two long overdue measures?

Supplementing social grants with a state-backed employment guarantee scheme, providing work at the minimum wage for a given number of days in state and private sectors. This would be much better targeted at the poor and unemployed than a BIG, and would not have its disadvantage of sometimes serving as a disincentive to work; and

Funding this by higher taxes on the super-rich, whose extensive tax evasion and sky-high salaries and bonuses is attracting adverse attention worldwide. SA should join those now moving to rein in these abuses.

Merle Lipton

King’s College London

